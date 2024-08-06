Why Trump won’t crush Tesla and Elon Musk

With November rapidly approaching, every sector has eyes on the election. A historic Harris presidency compared to another Trump presidency would impact everything from EVs to to climate change investments. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi sat down with Alexandra Merz is L&F Investor Services CEO—aka self-described Tesla (TSLA) fangirl—to analyze election impact on the company. "Tesla is gonna be the winner no matter who the president of the United States is gonna be starting in November," said Merz.

Former president Trump has been out there on the campaign trail.

He has made it known he is not a fan of, of, of evs.

Now he came out recently said he may be a little more open to evs because Elon is supporting him.

So what if the former president wins four more years in the White House pulls that $7500 tax credit.

What impact does that have to Tesla in your view?

First of all, Tesla doesn't need those credits.

It's nice to have, but they don't, they are the most profitable, the only profitable out there and they sell even without that credit.

This is going to be difficult for competitors of Tesla but not for Tesla.

The second thing is President Trump wants to win Michigan he needs and I hear him loud and clear.

I hope Elon reaches out to him and teaches him some lessons because some of the stuff he says is not appropriate.

It's just incorrect and you know, we'll see how the election goes.

But I actually think Tesla is going to be the winner no matter who the president of the United States is going to be starting in November.