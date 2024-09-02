Why Harris may be better for Silicon Valley than Biden was

Vice President Kamala Harris's poll numbers have continued to go up since beginning her campaign, catching up to former President Donald Trump, even surpassing, in some swing states. How has her campaign been able to gain so much steam and can it continue? What will each candidate need to do to gain the majority of Americans' favor?

Tusk Venture Partners Founder And CEO Bradley Tusk joins Market Domination Overtime to discuss the upcoming presidential election, why the Harris campaign has seen so much positive buzz compared to President Biden's, and how it can continue to perform well.

On Harris's popularity, especially compared to Biden, Tusk states: "It was very hard to get excited about an 81-year-old guy who, especially in the world of tech, didn't know anything, right? Like he couldn't tell you what AI stood for or anything else like that. Look, I don't know if Harris is going to be incredible on tech or not, but she at least she's not 81. She comes from California, Northern California, has familiarity with Silicon Valley. Will be better suited to understand issues that we care about. And some of her appointments will have to be better."

He explains why he is leaning more towards Harris: "I have been very publicly for Harris, and it's simply because I don't know which president I'll make more money or less money under. But I know that it was just really stressful for me when Trump was president. It was just chaos all the time. I don't like living in that... And I don't think that's good for the economy either. "

Video Transcript

I wanna switch gears to the election last couple of minutes with you in your conversations that you're having with other folks in the BC community.

How much enthusiasm are you seeing that aligns with yours for the Harris campaign?

I mean, exponentially more than we saw with Biden, right?

There was how come, I mean, there was zero because I, I mean, I think that when you asked voters writ large, you know, when it was Trump and Biden, are you happy with the choices?

It was just overwhelmingly 80%.

No.

Um It was very hard to get excited about an 81 year old guy who especially in the world of tech didn't know anything, right?

Like he couldn't tell you what A I stood for or anything else like that.

Um Look, I don't know if Harris is going to be incredible on tech or not, but she at least she's not 81.

Um She comes from California, Northern California has familiarity with Silicon Valley um will be better suited to understand issues that we care about and some of her appointments will have to be better.

So for example, when you had pomp on a few minutes ago, you know, you guys were talking about sort of what he thinks will happen in terms of regulation, whether it's Trump or Harris.

Odds are Gary Ganzer will not be the sec chair again.

Next time for crypto.

That's great because you literally couldn't be worse than Gary Gansler, Lena Khan, who I do think has done some good things when it comes to sort of big tech antitrust prosecution has also been a real deterrent around regular M and A which is her venture liquidity odds.

She's not getting another four years as FTC chair, even if Harris gets re elected, that's meaningful.

So a lot of this with this election is less about what are their policies and what are they having their party platforms because that stuff goes in the trash the minute the election's over and it's really, who are they gonna appoint, who's gonna be their treasury secretary, who's gonna be their justice, you know, their attorney general.

And that's really where the rubber meets the word of this when you're talking to, let's say Wall Street donors, are they equally enthusiast sick about Harris?

You know, I think that they are a lot more enthusiastic about Harris than they were about Biden.

Um And so then it gets back to the question of, look, when you were asking the question of purely what's best for my pocketbook, you can make an argument either way, right?

You could say, oh, I think Trump will be better on crypto or Harris will be better on A I or whatever it is.

And you're sort of guessing here or there.

And then there's a secondary question of like, what kind of world do I want to live in?

Look, I have been very publicly for Harris and it's simply because I don't know which President I'll make more money or less money under, but I know that it was just really stressful for me when Trump was president, it was just chaos all the time.

I don't like living in that, by the way.

As newscasters, you guys might love it.

Right.

It might be much better for your business model, um, than someone who's kind of quiet and boring.

Um, but for me, at least, like, it's just, I don't want to live with that level of uncertainty and stress and I don't think that's good for the economy.