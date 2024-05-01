Watch: Police Enter Columbia Campus to Break Up Pro-Palestinian Protests

Advertisement
Canada markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,714.54
    -297.08 (-1.35%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,035.69
    -80.48 (-1.57%)
     

  • DOW

    37,815.92
    -570.17 (-1.49%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7257
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    81.14
    -0.79 (-0.96%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,790.32
    -4,515.88 (-5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,290.98
    -48.09 (-3.59%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,296.40
    -6.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,973.91
    -42.12 (-2.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6860
    +0.0720 (+1.56%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,524.25
    -47.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.65
    +0.98 (+6.68%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,144.13
    -2.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,366.12
    -39.54 (-0.10%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6807
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     

