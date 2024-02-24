Voters Cast Ballots as Trump, Haley Face Off in South Carolina Primary

Yahoo Finance Video

Pet owners all across America would more likely than not do anything for their pets, including shell out hundreds — if not thousands — in dollars to cover potential medical bills due to a pet-related emergency. Some of those bills can certainly rack up, and, if not properly prepared, could leave pet owners in serious debt. NerdWallet Personal Finance Expert Kimberly Palmer joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how pet owners can avoid falling into debt over hefty vet bills and animal care costs. Palmer shares insights into the affordability of pet insurance plans:"What's important to know is that you can often buy pet insurance at a relatively affordable price. So, for example, the average cost for pet insurance for a dog is about $53 a month. It's important to know, though, and this is something that surprises a lot of pet owners, the price of your pet insurance actually goes up as your pet ages. And at the same time, because of inflation, we're seeing the price of pet insurance go up anyway... But it is definitely more affordable than if you suddenly have to pay for these unexpected medical bills because your pet does either get injured or needs some kind of medical care. " For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live. Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino