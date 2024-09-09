US Open ticket prices soared for men's finals match

The 2024 US Open tennis tournament witnessed a surge in ticket prices for the men's finals match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and American Taylor Fritz, with some seats costing tens of thousands of dollars.

All right.

Well, one thing that luxury consumers are spending on is the US Open.

We had the finals, the men's finals last yesterday on Sunday over the weekend ticket prices for the finals and for the semi finals, I got up into the multiple thousands.

I'm hearing here some notable attendees.

We had Taylor Swift there.

He was, she was there with Travis Kelsey to no surprise.

A number of celebrities were there over the weekend.

But again, what we're talking about it is because the sheer amount of money that people are willing to spend or their companies are willing to spend to send their employees to the US open.

You talk about the fact that tickets were in the thousands of dollars, tens of thousands of dollars.

You contrast that with the weakening, quote, unquote, weakening economy, they're a bit of a surprise that people are still willing to pay.

Obviously coming from the very, very high end consumer.

Yeah, I'll tell you what the, the future of the open and future of tennis and a lot of great hands in terms of the players themselves.

Uh We had an exciting men's semifinal that I actually had uh SIMUL tuning in with the Eagles game that was in Brazil, which uh our executive producer just informed me did not know was on Friday.

A lot of people, you wouldn't have been surprised to hear that as Eagles fans, we knew it was in Brazil.

But anyway, aside from that was watching that at the same time as I was watching Tiao go up against, um, well, he uh uh oh my gosh, who is the player that he went up against Fritz Taylor Fritz?

And then additionally, Fritz, uh unfortunately losing to center um who was number one ranked, I believe, coming into the start of the tournament.

So, uh all that said ticket prices were high, tennis talent was high and uh the fan experience that too was high was high.