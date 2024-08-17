How Uncle Nearest whiskey became a success story

In this episode of Financial Freestyle, Lee Moulton of The Mansa Fund sits down with Ross Mac to discuss the inspiring story and remarkable success of Uncle Nearest whiskey. They examine what makes the brand successful and why it stands out. As Moulton puts it, “It’s a great brand story, and then it’s excellent, it wins the awards…that’s the formula.”

This post was written by Neil Mulcahy.

Video Transcript

I think one of the things that made Uncle Nery's similar brands so successful is that the story that a slave taught Jack Daniel the number one selling spirit in the world, by the way, by a wide margin, it's the number one selling like like alcohol product in the world.

The fact that a slave taught him how to do that process is a strong story that's captivating.

It's already gonna make you stop in your, in your, in your, in your shoes and be like whoa, it doesn't matter if you're black, white, whatever.

That's a strong story.

Then you layer that with the fact that his descendant is that Uncle Neris making the whiskey the way he did it back in the day with that old process.

Now you're really talking about it and it's run by um all female leadership team and you got um the fact that it's won every Whiskey award, best American Whiskey Award for the last four years.

So like you got compelling narrative.

It, Jars you is an emotional response.

You got relevancy, females in a male dominated industry who are killing it and it has history to it.

It, you can like, feel better about yourself when you consume it.

It's, it's a great brand story and then it's excellent.

It wins the awards.

It tastes amazing.

And even if you're a whiskey connoisseur, you've had an uncle nearest 1856 or 1884.

And you're like, this is amazing.

Whiskey.

That's the formula.