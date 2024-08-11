Trump's immigration policy: a technologist's perspective

AI and immigration; two sectors that one wouldn't think overlap at all. But as Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar explains to Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on Opening Bid, "Immigration policies have to attract the right talent into the country."

If former President Trump gets into the White House for four more years, how does that his views on immigration policy impact the tech industry?

I remember this was a key issue when he was in the White House before, but if there is a further crackdown on this, are you concerned that the tech industry loses that flow of key talent that has been so helpful to their businesses?

Immigration policies have to attract the right talent into the country.

Uh, the the foundation of the American Dream is all about attracting the right talent and allowing the country's environment to create that upward mobility so that you could explore the opportunities irrespective of where you come from, irrespective of your background.

As long as you have the capability, you should be able to move.

The technological jobs actually give you that unique opportunity to create the social mobility.

So I see the need of as much as the US to attract global talent, but also to build talent from schools and colleges also to build apprenticeships digital apprenticeships, as I call it, uh, in in in the in the age of Digital