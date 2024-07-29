Tilray, F5, Lattice Semi: After-hours movers

A number of stocks are moving in after-hours trading on Monday.

Tilray's (TLRY) stock is climbing after the company surpassed fourth quarter revenue expectations. Notably, the beverage and alcohol division experienced a 137% year-over-year increase during the quarter.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) shares are also rallying following the company's strong third-quarter results. Adding to investor optimism, F5 provided an upbeat outlook for the fourth quarter.

In contrast, Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) shares are declining after the company reported a decline in second quarter revenue. The company attributes this revenue drop to inventory normalization.

Video Transcript

Let's take a look at what's trending here after our shares of Tray soaring after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings, cannabis company reporting a wider loss than expected.

But revenues did beat analysts expectations.

Company did make a big bet on craft beer.

Remember last year with acquisitions that appear to be paying off, the company acquired Shock Top and Red Hook Brewery among others, beverage alcohol division seeing 100 and 27% jump in revenue from a year ago.

Another winner after hours check out F five networks.

The tech companies fiscal third quarter results coming in above estimates and issuing strong forward guidance for the fourth quarter and full year.

But the picture for LA A semiconductor not looking as strong company reporting.

Second quarter revenue fell as inventories normalize the semiconductor maker also guiding for revenue decline for the current quarter as as well the company ceo saying the results reflect cyclical headwinds in the industry.