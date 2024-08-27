Nordstrom, SentinelOne, Box: After-Hours Movers

Nordstrom (JWN) shares are trading in the green in after-hours trading as the retail chain's second quarter earnings results beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

SentinelOne (S) raised its full-year revenue outlook for the full-year of fiscal 2025, as well as beating revenue expectations for the second quarter.

Box (BOX) shares rise as the company's second quarter earnings results beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Now take a look at some stocks moving after hours shares in Nordstrom jumping after the department stores adjusted eps for the second quarter soared past estimates total revenue for the three month period also came in slightly higher than expected.

Boosted by its off price brand Nordstrom rack.

The company also updating its full year outlook, raising its range for comp sales growth, send one lifting its revenue outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The Cyber security company reporting earnings per share of one cent for the second quarter.

Meanwhile posting revenue that came in slightly above Wall Street expectations send one noting a distinct rise in customer interest in its A I powered singularity platform and box shares gaining after the close beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines company also raising its full fiscal year revenue guidance and saying it's expecting headwinds from foreign exchange with one third of its revenue generated outside of the US.