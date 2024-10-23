Mazda exec. says these 2 catalysts will fuel US sales in 2025

Mazda North American Operations CEO Tom Donnelly sits down with Market Domination Overtime Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to talk about how the Japan-based automaker plans to grow its presence in the US market.

Mazda is expected to reach 400,000 deliveries in the US in 2024 and expects that number to grow in 2025. Donnelly tells Yahoo Finance the 2025 US sales target is “north of 450 [thousand] at this point.”

The executive notes, “Obviously, we need to keep an eye on what's happening in the overall industry” as part of the company’s market-based approach. He says there are two catalysts that “are going to continue to spur our growth.” The first is the company will introduce the CX 50 hybrid, assembled in the US.

The second growth catalyst is “a new brand campaign, ‘Move and Be Moved.’” Donnelly says, “It really addresses the opportunity that we saw in terms of the building blocks that we've put in place over the last couple of years. So we feel like we've got the product piece pretty well dialed in together with our retail partners. We've invested heavily in the experience that we provide our customers, and we're getting very good accolades for that from both our dealers and our consumers.”

Video Transcript

And Tom, you talked about 400,000 that, that you're gonna reach that milestone in the US um for vehicle deliveries this year.

What then uh what do you guys have a target for 2025?

How much growth are you aiming for?

And how do you get there?

So we do have a target and it's higher than 400,000.

Um I would say it, it's north of 450 at this point, but obviously, we need to keep an eye on what's happening in the overall industry.

So we expected a 4% growth this year.

It's not, it's not gonna achieve that level.

It's relatively flat.

One of a couple or I would say two of the catalysts that are gonna continue to spur our growth are in a couple of weeks.

We're gonna introduce our first hybrid, uh our cx 50 hybrid which we assemble in our plant in Alabama.

So we're really excited about that.

We've gotten very positive reaction from our dr partners about that product.

The other thing is just a couple of weeks ago, we introduced a new brand campaign move and be moved and it really addresses the opportunity that we saw in terms of the building blocks that we put in place over the last couple of years.

So we feel like we've got the product piece pretty well dialed in together with our retail partners.

We've invested heavily in the experience that we provide our customers and we're getting very good accolades for that from both our dealers and our consumers and our owners.

The third piece has really been about clarifying what the Mazda brand stands for.

So we have great brand awareness but really a little bit of uncertainty about what Mazda represents.

So move me, move and be moved.

Excuse me is our representation of the brand and the effect that it has on you about living with intention.

So we've gotten very positive uh feedback and it's exceeded any of our internal benchmarks by about 30 some odd percent thus far in really about 4 to 5 weeks in the market.

