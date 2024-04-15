Israel and Iran Trade Barbs at U.N. Security Council After Attacks
Israel and Iran faced off during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting called after Tehran’s missile-and-drone attack on Israel. Photo: UNTV
Iran has launched an unprecedented drone and missile barrage against Israel - an attack Tehran has labelled as a retaliatory strike.
STORY: While some citizens joined the celebrations in vehicles, beeping their horns and waving flags out of windows, others participated on foot, launching fireworks and chanting "death to Israel".Iran late on Saturday (April 13) launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory. The attack is an apparent retaliation to what Iran called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Guards officers, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged "ironclad" backing for Israel.
Iran's state TV released video it said showed the moment a missile and drone attack against Israel started late on Saturday.
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 12 Apr 2024. Estimated NAV Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.9638 £ 25.0285 Estimated MTD return 1.55 % 1.61 % Estimated YTD return 1.51 % 1.87 % Estimated ITD return 179.64 % 150.28 % NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees Market information Euro Shares Amsterdam (A
STORY: Apple has lost the title of world’s top phone maker, overtaken by Samsung. That’s according to figures out over the weekend from research firm IDC. It estimates Apple phone shipments dropped about 10% over the first quarter of this year. That saw its market share slip to 17.3%. The iPhone-maker appears to be suffering as rivals step up competition. South Korea’s Samsung launched new flagship models over the period, driving a strong rise in sales. Its market share rose to almost 21%. China also looks like a problem for Apple, with industry experts estimating its sales there were down by almost a quarter in the first six weeks of the year. Some companies and government agencies are restricting use of its phones in the country over national security concerns. Those moves mirror U.S. government restrictions on Chinese apps on security grounds.Local brands are also upping their game. Xiaomi is now closing in on Apple in third place, with over 14% of the global market, while Huawei is gaining ground too. Its latest flagship phones have been hailed by Chinese media as a triumph over U.S. sanctions on the firm.
Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Monday, April 15, 2024 – 7.30 am ARGAN launches a new 18,000 sq.m Aut0nom® labelled project in Chartres Credit: A26 Architectures The success of Aut0nom® cannot be denied with a new project launched by ARGAN in Chartres. Work on this new 18,000 sq.m platform has started in the Jardin d’Entreprises economic activity zone. Connected by the A11 motorway, the Chartres ring road and tomorrow by the future A154 motorway, this area is the economic heart of the Chartre
U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus said on Monday that it has made an investment in Vietnam's Xuyen A, which operates four general hospitals in the south of the country. Financial terms were not disclosed. "We believe the private healthcare sector in Vietnam presents a tremendous opportunity for outsized growth, as the hospital infrastructure in the country is significantly underdeveloped," Saurabh Agarwal, Warburg Pincus' head of Southeast Asia private equity, said in a statement.
(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering importing corn from Brazil for the first time since 2014 as the El Niño weather pattern withers crops in the country and its neighbors.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromApple’s iPhone Shipments Drop 10% as Android Rivals RiseIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its Multi-Front War With IranThe dry spell triggered b
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Iran's attack against Israel, while re-affirming Canada's support for Israel. The Canadian government has warned against travelling to Israel, as Air Canada cancelled its Toronto to Tel Aviv flights — just a few days after the airline reinstated the flight after a six-month hiatus. Mackenzie Gray has more on Canada’s reaction and the Canadians in the region.
Iran's ambassador to the UN has told Sky News Israel "would know what our second retaliation would be... they understand the next one will be most decisive".
The late night TV legend took his talents to Max to host the new travel series "Conan O'Brien Must Go,” but that doesn't mean he has to like the name change.
The former president tried to describe the turning point of the Civil War. It didn't go well.
Former President Trump’s ex-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, said that the former commander-in-chief will not testify in the hush money case, arguing it is “not going to happen.” Cohen, a former ally of Trump who turned into a vocal critic of the former president, shut down the idea that he would testify in the New York…
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low supply of weap
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump will appear in a criminal courtroom Monday morning in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over whether, in 2016, Trump used campaign funds to try to keep voters from finding out about an alleged affair with an adult film star.The case is by no means a slam-dunk, it’s potentially weaker than some of the other criminal cases pending against the former president. Although his legal team ha
Berlin will send much-needed air defence systems to Kyiv as Moscow escalates attacks on Ukraine's power plants.
"This country has done so much for me, I'm proud to pay my taxes every single year," Cuban wrote on X. "Tag a former president that you know doesn't."
Late Saturday, Iran began firing hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, including weapons that experts say are more sophisticated than anything Israel had encountered until now in six months of fighting with Hamas and its allies in the region. Previously, Israel had faced aerial attacks from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, whose rocket arsenal includes short-range (12 to 25 miles) and somewhat inaccurate 122 mm rockets of the Grad family, as well as Syrian-made M-302 rockets with a range of about 1
Jerry Dean McLain first bet on former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social two years ago, buying into the Trump company’s planned merger partner, Digital World Acquisition, at $90 a share. Over time, as the price changed, he kept buying, amassing hundreds of shares for $25,000 - pretty much his “whole nest egg,” he said. That nest egg has lost about half its value in the past two weeks as Trump Media & Technology Group’s share price dropped from $66 after its public debut last month to $32 on F