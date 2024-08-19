Goldman cuts recession odds: Monday's market previews

It's a new week for markets, now back in rally mode, bringing fresh news to digest. Here’s what Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi is watching on his Opening Bid podcast.

First up, Goldman Sachs is walking back its fears of a recession after a week of strong economic data. Meanwhile, EvercoreISI says McDonald’s (MCD) stock could put on weight in 2025 as executives bulk up the menu with new products. Lastly, one former CEO is calling out Chipotle (CMG) for a huge mistake as its well-regarded CEO Brian Niccol heads out the door to Starbucks (SBUX).

Three things you need to know to get your day started.

Well, hopefully making a lot of money first up, Goldman Sachs cutting its outlook or its risk of a US recession to 20% from 25%.

Keep in mind it was just about two weeks ago.

We got that horrible jobs report Goldman came out, raised its recession risk to 25%.

Now at 20 now at 20% as we start to see better economic data, Jan Hot yet is making that call number two.

Ever core is I looking for 15% upside in mcdonald's that stock and got a lot, looks like it could get a lot fatter and more plump next year.

Uh Evercore.

I si saying the company will come out with more value oriented items next year.

Fun fact that I had no clue about since mcdonald's took off the double cheeseburger from the dollar menu in 2012 traffic to mcdonald's restaurants down about 12%.

That's just not good.

Put that menu item back on the dollar menu.

Everybody loves a good double cheeseburger and last not Lee.

Shout out to former young brand Ceo Greg Creed.

Hit me up on linkedin uh on my morning brief newsletter really where I looked at why Chipotle CEO uh Brian Nichol who is leaving to go to Starbucks is worth $85 million creed.

Telling me on linkedin that Chipotle board of directors may not have done a great job uh thinking through succession because this uh really Nichol's departure came as an absolute shock.

