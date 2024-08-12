Evacuations Ordered as Raging Wildfires Approach Athens

ABC News

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will not hear U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles' appeal to keep her bronze medal from the Olympics despite new evidence, according to USA Gymnastics. "USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented," the governing body for gymnastics in the U.S. said in a statement. "We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan."