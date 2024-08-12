Evacuations Ordered as Raging Wildfires Approach Athens
More than 700 firefighters were deployed to battle the raging wildfires that approached the Greek capital.
US stocks were down to start the week, with traders looking ahead to a slew of new data including consumer inflation and retail sales for July.
A former University of Kentucky student pleaded guilty Monday to assault and other charges for a racist attack on a Black student. Rosing, who is white, attacked a Black student in 2022 while she was working in a campus residence hall. Rosing was arrested the night of the assault and later expelled from school and banned from campus by the university president.
From sleek leather options to durable waterproof styles, these are the best travel toiletry bags, according to the experts.
After the 'Piano Man' singer shared an Instagram tribute on her birthday, fans pointed out she’s a spitting image of her dad
CHICAGO & SYDNEY, August 12, 2024--James Hardie Industries plc (ASX / NYSE: JHX) ("James Hardie" or the "Company"), a leader in providing high performance, low maintenance building products and solutions, and a company inspiring how communities design build and grow, today announced results for its first quarter ending June 30, 2024. Speaking to the results, James Hardie CEO Aaron Erter said, "We achieved a solid start to our fiscal year, enabled by our teams' focus on safely delivering the high
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer has been fired after he was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car, and the police chief says he will refer the case to prosecutors.
Oriol Romeu will wear the red and white shirt again. The midfielder from Ulldecona arrives at Montilivi on loan after a season at FC Barcelona. The pivot, who will train with the team tomorrow, return...
‘She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice’, Veronica Taylor, the voice of Ash, said.
The "OMG Fashun" host strutted in the streets of New York City in the look on Aug. 10
The Court of Arbitration for Sport will not hear U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles' appeal to keep her bronze medal from the Olympics despite new evidence, according to USA Gymnastics. "USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented," the governing body for gymnastics in the U.S. said in a statement. "We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan."
MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Several members of Canada's Olympic team were given a hero’s welcome by cheering fans and elated family members at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport as they returned home from a record-setting Summer Games on Monday.
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s “50 First Dates” is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and the former dropped a surprise revelation on her eponymous daytime talk show by sharing the original ending to the 2004 romantic-comedy classic. The film was not supposed to end in with a definitive happily ever after for main characters …
Alvarez has joined Atletico after only two years in the Premier League
His annual summer playlist is here, featuring some Charli XCX.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts will return to right field when he rejoins the team on Monday versus the Milwaukee Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
Second quarter consolidated revenue increased 14.7% year-over-year, driven by growth in Truck Transportation and Logistics revenues, despite persistent market challenges impacting all motor carriers and logistics services providers.Revenue growth in the Truck Transportation segment was 20.7%, year-over-year, reflects revenue from our recent U.S. asset-based acquisition.Also, on a year-over-year basis, revenues in the Logistics sector rose by 6.6% during the second quarter.The Company continued t
Do you believe in ghosts? Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts may not, but regardless, he's not taking any chances. Once again, Betts has refused to stay with the team at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, which was built in 1893 and is…
Markets looked a whole lot more placid on Monday, a week after equities plunged and volatility measures spiked, but intensifying geopolitical tensions and looming economic data threaten to disrupt the relative calm. The Cboe volatility index was last at 20.71 points, falling during the session to its lowest point since the start of the month. The VIX a week ago logged its largest ever intraday jump and closed at over 38 points, its highest closing level since October 2020.
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best New Penny Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) stands against the other new penny stocks. Fears of a US recession are growing, sending stock markets down, and investors around the world are on […]
Juventus and Fiorentina have agreed a fee for the transfer of Nico Gonzalez, but La Viola do not want to let the Argentine go before securing a deal for Albert Gudmundsson, who Genoa do not want to lo...