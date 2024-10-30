eBay, Carvana, Twilio: After-hours movers

eBay (EBAY) shares are declining in Wednesday's after-hours trading despite beating both revenue and earnings expectations for the third quarter. The sell-off is driven by disappointing guidance as the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year revenue forecasts fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Meanwhile, Carvana (CVNA) is seeing its stock surge following impressive third quarter results. The online auto retailer topped analyst estimates on revenue and earnings, reporting a 32% year-over-year revenue increase to $3.66 billion.

Twilio (TWLO) shares are also climbing after the company delivered strong third quarter performance. Investors responded positively to the communication platform's upbeat fourth quarter forecast and raised full-year revenue guidance.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Let's take a look at what is treaded now after our shares of ebay, they are sliding after reporting third quarter results.

And it's the guidance that seems to be spooking investors net revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full year both coming in below Wall Street estimates for the four for the third quarter earnings and revenue beating analyst expectations.

Now take a look, Carvana as well that stock surging after the company reported A Q three B on both the top and bottom lines revenue coming in at 3.66 billion.

That's up 32% year over year company also saying it sees its full year adjusted I coming in significantly above the high end of 1 to 1.2 billion and turning out at twilio those shares rising as it delivers upbeat guidance suggested earnings per share.

Uh Fourth core outlook did top Wall Street expectations to also increasing its full year 2024 organic revenue growth guidance.

As for its third quarter performance, the company beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.