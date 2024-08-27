Dow ticks lower, Wall Street gauges recession fears around consumer data: Yahoo Finance

Major market indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are mixed Tuesday afternoon after recent consumer confidence data pointed to a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is treading below its flatline.

Wall Street is looking ahead to Nvidia's highly anticipated second-quarter earnings report as investors question whether the AI chip powerhouse can meet the lofty expectations set. Additionally, concerns are growing around potential market volatility tied to seasonal weaknesses.

Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Costco Wholesale (COST), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB).

Key guests include:

3:05 p.m. ET Kevin Mahn, Hennion and Walsh CIO

3:20 p.m. ET Patrick Moorhead, Moor Insights & Strategy Founder, CEO & Chief Analyst

3:30 p.m. ET Dave Mazza, Roundhill Investments Chief Executive Officer

3:45 p.m. ET Shaul Eyal, TD Cowen Senior Analyst

4:15 p.m. ET Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist