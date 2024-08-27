Advertisement
Canada markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,285.19
    -63.78 (-0.27%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,627.35
    +10.51 (+0.19%)
     

  • DOW

    41,221.34
    -19.18 (-0.05%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7432
    +0.0014 (+0.19%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.52
    -1.90 (-2.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,064.95
    -2,338.62 (-2.74%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.80
    +0.01 (+1.75%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,554.50
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,203.21
    -14.72 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8370
    +0.0190 (+0.50%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,768.91
    +43.14 (+0.24%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.48
    +0.68 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,345.46
    +17.68 (+0.21%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,288.62
    +178.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6646
    +0.0005 (+0.08%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TREAD WATER WITH NVIDIA, RATE CUTS IN FOCUS

Super Micro stock falls after short seller calls company 'serial recidivist' in report

Dow ticks lower, Wall Street gauges recession fears around consumer data: Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Video

Major market indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are mixed Tuesday afternoon after recent consumer confidence data pointed to a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is treading below its flatline.

Wall Street is looking ahead to Nvidia's highly anticipated second-quarter earnings report as investors question whether the AI chip powerhouse can meet the lofty expectations set. Additionally, concerns are growing around potential market volatility tied to seasonal weaknesses.

Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Costco Wholesale (COST), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB).

Key guests include:
3:05 p.m. ET Kevin Mahn, Hennion and Walsh CIO
3:20 p.m. ET Patrick Moorhead, Moor Insights & Strategy Founder, CEO & Chief Analyst
3:30 p.m. ET Dave Mazza, Roundhill Investments Chief Executive Officer
3:45 p.m. ET Shaul Eyal, TD Cowen Senior Analyst
4:15 p.m. ET Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist