The business vibe on Trump from legendary NYC journalist

So many people are on Trump's black list that we've lost count, including veteran business journalist Allan Sloan. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on Opening Bid, Sloan shared that "Trump hated me because I actually went and looked at what he was doing as opposed to what he was saying."

As someone that has won 77 Gerald Loeb Awards.

And for you guys not familiar, this is really one of the highest honors you can get in our field of business journalism.

How do you make of how media is covering this election?

And, and maybe you can compare it to how it covered the prior election of, of Trump versus Hillary Clinton.

Well, don't, don't get me started on that.

I, I think the coverage has been not every person and not every story, but the coverage has been basically horrendous.

Um, suddenly we're reading all these stories that say, well, we always knew that Biden was old and creaky.

Well, if you knew Biden was old and creaky, why didn't you write that at the time?

Instead of waiting for the creakiness to show up in this debate?

And then everyone piles on and, and the thing with Trump, with whom I had horrendous relationships when I worked in New York for, for a New York paper called New York News Day.

And I wrote about Trump and Trump hated me because I actually went and looked at what he was doing as opposed to what he was saying, did he bully you on the phone?

He tried to, what's that?

Like?

I don't care, you know, I, I come from Brooklyn.

I don't take nonsense from anybody and that there's a whole tale that I, I don't wanna get into here of, of the last time we spoke where I, in the end I was tired of him.

He told me I couldn't believe a word.

He said be because when, when he, when I say I'm buying, I'm selling, when I say I'm selling, I'm buying, I said, well, then why should I believe a word out of your mouth now?

And then I cursed him and I slammed down the phone and I'm sitting in the newsroom and people are just staring.

Well, that's how you have to deal with him.

And if I were writing about him politically, which, which I wouldn't, I would go over his business career, which by the way has been largely a failure.