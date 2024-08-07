Bumble, Dutch Bros stock sinks, Zillow soars: After-hours movers

Asking for a Trend Host Josh Lipton breaks down some of the biggest names moving in after-hours trading.

Shares of Bumble (BMBL) are sinking after the online dating platform issued Q3 revenue guidance that was short of Street estimates.

Similarly, shares of Dutch Bros (BROS) are falling after the coffee chain raised its full-year revenue guidance, but it still fell short of analyst expectations.

On the other hand, Zillow (Z) shares are climbing after the company its second quarter earnings topped estimates and announced that its COO Jeremy Wacksman will replace co-founder Rich Barton as CEO.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

