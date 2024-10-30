Amazon and Apple earnings, PCE, mortgage rates: What to Watch

Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are next up to bat for the Magnificent Seven tech names, reporting their earnings on Thursday, October 31. Other notable companies releasing quarterly results include Mastercard (MA), Uber (UBER), Shell (SHEL), and Intel (INTC).

The Personal Consumptions Expenditure (PCE) index — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — is due out tomorrow morning.

The weekly print on mortgage rates will also be published on Thursday. Rates have risen for the past four consecutive weeks.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

