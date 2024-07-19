Here’s how AI will not upend your child’s learning

As AI capabilities advance exponentially, questions arise around it's role in many sectors, including education. On Opening Bid, Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi spoke with Sizzle AI's Founder and CEO Jerome Pesenti, who is also the former VP of AI at Meta. His new company focuses on using AI in EdTech in ways that alleviates the tedious aspects like grading, allowing teachers to "focus on a classroom where you have people; and that can not be replaced," Pesenti said.

So I think, I mean, we need a lot of like bright people into this space, right?

Learning has been kind of stuck in education for a long while and it's not about replacing school.

That's absolutely not what I want to do.

I think teachers, you know, are trying to do the best with the tool they have, I think this kind of tool can offload them so they don't have to do grading.

So they don't have to do, you know, like homework and they can focus on, you know, a classroom where you have people and I think that cannot be replaced, right?

The interaction, the collaboration, that's not what we're going to replace, but the grading, the the learning, you know, on your own, you can do that with an app better.

So I think it will really make the job of teachers easier, make school more enjoyable and make learning outside of school a lot more effective.