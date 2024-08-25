Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

blackCAT / Getty Images

Once you retire, money takes on a brand new meaning. You become keenly attuned to every dollar of your nest egg, balancing things you may have once taken for granted while working, such as traveling, making big purchases and general expenditures.

For those of you with plans to relocate in retirement, your biggest concern might be finding an affordable and desirable place.

That’s why GOBankingRates identified one location in every state that will eat away your savings fast and one place that can provide you a welcome respite from unbearable bills.

See which community in your state you should avoid when you’re getting ready to hang it up, and which one might help you live a richer and more fulfilling retirement.

Shirley Chambers / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Worst place to retire: Opelika

Percentage of population over 65: 18.4

Average home value: $242,175

Annual expenditures: $46,197

Livability score: 62

Where to retire instead: Decatur

Percentage of population over 65: 19

Average home value: $182,368

Annual expenditures: $41,921

Livability score: 74

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Worst place to retire: Scottsdale

Percentage of population over 65: 24.6

Average home value: $866,169

Annual expenditures: $74,145

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Surprise

Percentage of population over 65: 22.8

Average home value: $423,060

Annual expenditures: $56,104

Livability score: 84

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Worst place to retire: Hot Springs

Percentage of population over 65: 21.4

Average home value: $218,538

Annual expenditures: $43,016

Livability score: 62

Where to retire instead: Hot Springs Village

Percentage of population over 65: 63.3

Average home value: $279,670

Annual expenditures: $46,979

Livability score: 73

peterleabo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Worst place to retire: Beverly Hills

Percentage of population over 65: 22.9

Average home value: $5,456,590

Annual expenditures: $251,424

Livability score: 78

Where to retire instead: Seal Beach

Percentage of population over 65: 41.6

Average home value: $1,403,313

Annual expenditures: $96,357

Livability score: 77

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Worst place to retire: Lakewood

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

Average home value: $587,420

Annual expenditures: $67,731

Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Loveland

Percentage of population over 65: 20.4

Average home value: $496,551

Annual expenditures: $58,711

Livability score: 83

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Worst place to retire: Norwich

Percentage of population over 65: 17.1

Average home value: $230,920

Annual expenditures: $49,743

Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Newington

Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

Average home value: $296,929

Annual expenditures: $55,322

Livability score: 83

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Worst place to retire: Hockessin

Percentage of population over 65: 22.2

Average home value: $543,015

Annual expenditures: $65,176

Livability score: 83

Where to retire instead: Milford

Percentage of population over 65: 25.8

Average home value: $307,733

Annual expenditures: $49,534

Livability score: 61

Juliana Vilas Boas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

Worst place to retire: Miami Beach

Percentage of population over 65: 17.1

Average home value: $2,256,246

Annual expenditures: $61,161

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: The Villages

Percentage of population over 65: 85.7

Average home value: $419,947

Annual expenditures: $51,463

Livability score: 79

©Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Worst place to retire: Thomasville

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

Average home value: $182,734

Annual expenditures: $40,826

Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Peachtree City

Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

Average home value: $481,231

Annual expenditures: $60,379

Livability score: 90

ejs9 / Getty Images

Hawaii

Worst place to retire: Kahului

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

Average home value: $934,860

Annual expenditures: $81,809

Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Mililani

Percentage of population over 65: 24.8

Average home value: $1,030,044

Annual expenditures: $94,010

Livability score: 73

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Worst place to retire: Coeur d’Alene

Percentage of population over 65: 18.5

Average home value: $540,423

Annual expenditures: $59,493

Livability score: 76

Where to retire instead: Eagle

Percentage of population over 65: 21.9

Average home value: $789,340

Annual expenditures: $78,212

Livability score: 86

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Illinois

Worst place to retire: Wilmette

Percentage of population over 65: 19.9

Average home value: $761,015

Annual expenditures: $81,288

Livability score: 81

Where to retire instead: Huntley

Percentage of population over 65: 33.6

Average home value: $345,817

Annual expenditures: $56,834

Livability score: 83

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Worst place to retire: Granger

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $352,324

Annual expenditures: $50,472

Livability score: 85

Where to retire instead: Kokomo

Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

Average home value: $138,200

Annual expenditures: $39,158

Livability score: 63

cnicbc / Getty Images

Iowa

Worst place to retire: Marshalltown

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

Average home value: $133,143

Annual expenditures: $38,011

Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Dubuque

Percentage of population over 65: 18.9

Average home value: $207,159

Annual expenditures: $42,756

Livability score: 79

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Worst place to retire: Salina

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

Average home value: $163,024

Annual expenditures: $38,845

Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Hutchinson

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

Average home value: $121,345

Annual expenditures: $37,542

Livability score: 70

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Worst place to retire: Florence

Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

Average home value: $269,785

Annual expenditures: $48,230

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Owensboro

Percentage of population over 65: 18.5

Average home value: $182,968

Annual expenditures: $41,817

Livability score: 73

Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Worst place to retire: Marrero

Percentage of population over 65: 18.9

Average home value: $165,986

Annual expenditures: $48,595

Livability score: 65

Where to retire instead: Metairie

Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

Average home value: $276,330

Annual expenditures: $53,966

Livability score: 82

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Maine

Worst place to retire: Bangor

Percentage of population over 65: 17.1

Average home value: $233,290

Annual expenditures: $43,798

Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

Average home value: $247,453

Annual expenditures: $44,893

Livability score: 70

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Worst place to retire: Annapolis

Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

Average home value: $558,850

Annual expenditures: $63,716

Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Carney

Percentage of population over 65: 22.7

Average home value: $299,552

Annual expenditures: $53,236

Livability score: 70

RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Worst place to retire: Reading

Percentage of population over 65: 18.7

Average home value: $780,665

Annual expenditures: $79,880

Livability score: 52

Where to retire instead: Peabody

Percentage of population over 65: 22.9

Average home value: $611,081

Annual expenditures: $68,253

Livability score: 72

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Worst place to retire: Oak Park

Percentage of population over 65: 17

Average home value: $202,422

Annual expenditures: $50,785

Livability score: 74

Where to retire instead: Livonia

Percentage of population over 65: 21.2

Average home value: $267,383

Annual expenditures: $51,411

Livability score: 89

JenniferPhotographyImaging / Getty Images

Minnesota

Worst place to retire: Winona

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $205,672

Annual expenditures: $40,566

Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Minnetonka

Percentage of population over 65: 20.8

Average home value: $463,573

Annual expenditures: $59,754

Livability score: 86

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Worst place to retire: Brandon

Percentage of population over 65: 17.7

Average home value: $258,994

Annual expenditures: $46,875

Livability score: 86

Where to retire instead: Meridian

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

Average home value: $97,464

Annual expenditures: $37,385

Livability score: 85

amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Worst place to retire: Wildwood

Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

Average home value: $496,204

Annual expenditures: $61,944

Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Independence

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

Average home value: $178,312

Annual expenditures: $44,581

Livability score: 71

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images

Montana

Worst place to retire: Billings

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

Average home value: $361,273

Annual expenditures: $48,700

Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Great Falls

Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

Average home value: $278,511

Annual expenditures: $45,571

Livability score: 64

marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Worst place to retire: Columbus

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

Average home value: $231,646

Annual expenditures: $42,860

Livability score: 85

Where to retire instead: Hastings

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

Average home value: $165,631

Annual expenditures: $40,618

Livability score: 85

Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

Worst place to retire: Carson City

Percentage of population over 65: 20.2

Average home value: $444,790

Annual expenditures: $57,720

Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Pahrump

Percentage of population over 65: 31.6

Average home value: $332,878

Annual expenditures: $50,003

Livability score: 62

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Worst place to retire: Rochester

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

Average home value: $336,202

Annual expenditures: $49,847

Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Concord

Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

Average home value: $381,643

Annual expenditures: $49,951

Livability score: 82

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Jersey

Worst place to retire: Long Branch

Percentage of population over 65: 17

Average home value: $596,124

Annual expenditures: $66,480

Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Toms River

Percentage of population over 65: 18.9

Average home value: $382,023

Annual expenditures: $54,227

Livability score: 74

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Worst place to retire: Los Lunas

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

Average home value: $262,900

Annual expenditures: $45,050

Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Alamogordo

Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

Average home value: $192,017

Annual expenditures: $38,532

Livability score: 72

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Worst place to retire: Mount Vernon

Percentage of population over 65: 17.7

Average home value: $524,676

Annual expenditures: $73,310

Livability score: 55

Where to retire instead: North Tonawanda

Percentage of population over 65: 18.7

Average home value: $222,841

Annual expenditures: $46,458

Livability score: 87

BSPollard / Getty Images

North Carolina

Worst place to retire: Salisbury

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $230,430

Annual expenditures: $44,424

Livability score: 58

Where to retire instead: New Bern

Percentage of population over 65: 23.2

Average home value: $237,971

Annual expenditures: $43,277

Livability score: 62

Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Worst place to retire: Wahpeton

Percentage of population over 65: 17

Average home value: $194,452

Annual expenditures: $41,191

Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Valley City

Percentage of population over 65: 20.4

Average home value: $154,997

Annual expenditures: $41,244

Livability score: 85

Ronald E Grafe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Worst place to retire: Lancaster

Percentage of population over 65: 17.8

Average home value: $219,328

Annual expenditures: $45,832

Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Parma

Percentage of population over 65: 19.5

Average home value: $171,111

Annual expenditures: $42,547

Livability score: 86

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Worst place to retire: Yukon

Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

Average home value: $246,950

Annual expenditures: $46,823

Livability score: 80

Where to retire instead: Bartlesville

Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

Average home value: $156,134

Annual expenditures: $40,983

Livability score: 73

BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Worst place to retire: Woodburn

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

Average home value: $389,410

Annual expenditures: $54,227

Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Lake Oswego

Percentage of population over 65: 21

Average home value: $920,834

Annual expenditures: $82,591

Livability score: 84

benedek / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

Worst place to retire: Bethlehem

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

Average home value: $293,679

Annual expenditures: $49,951

Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Bethel Park

Percentage of population over 65: 23.9

Average home value: $267,960

Annual expenditures: $51,255

Livability score: 94

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Worst place to retire: Newport

Percentage of population over 65: 19.1

Average home value: $827,327

Annual expenditures: $73,884

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Warwick

Percentage of population over 65: 20.5

Average home value: $340,800

Annual expenditures: $54,018

Livability score: 75

traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

Worst place to retire: Myrtle Beach

Percentage of population over 65: 21.3

Average home value: $353,361

Annual expenditures: $45,571

Livability score: 62

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

Average home value: $746,046

Annual expenditures: $67,105

Livability score: 86

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Worst place to retire: Rapid City

Percentage of population over 65: 19

Average home value: $305,252

Annual expenditures: $49,847

Livability score: 65

Where to retire instead: Mitchell

Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

Average home value: $210,720

Annual expenditures: $41,609

Livability score: 76

Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Worst place to retire: Oak Ridge

Percentage of population over 65: 17.8

Average home value: $248,538

Annual expenditures: $44,320

Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Kingsport

Percentage of population over 65: 24.7

Average home value: $194,984

Annual expenditures: $41,452

Livability score: 67

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Worst place to retire: Colleyville

Percentage of population over 65: 17.8

Average home value: $825,890

Annual expenditures: $76,491

Livability score: 89

Where to retire instead: Georgetown

Percentage of population over 65: 28.8

Average home value: $467,470

Annual expenditures: $61,057

Livability score: 81

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Worst place to retire: Holladay

Percentage of population over 65: 18.5

Average home value: $780,515

Annual expenditures: $73,154

Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Saint George

Percentage of population over 65: 22.7

Average home value: $507,391

Annual expenditures: $56,208

Livability score: 76

Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Worst place to retire: Petersburg

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

Average home value: $248,762

Annual expenditures: $41,817

Livability score: 59

Where to retire instead: Danville

Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

Average home value: $114,669

Annual expenditures: $35,977

Livability score: 74

gregobagel / Getty Images

Washington

Worst place to retire: Des Moines

Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

Average home value: $580,113

Annual expenditures: $68,826

Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Mercer Island

Percentage of population over 65: 19.8

Average home value: $2,192,061

Annual expenditures: $51,359

Livability score: 85

allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

Worst place to retire: Huntington

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

Average home value: $105,639

Annual expenditures: $39,314

Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Wheeling

Percentage of population over 65: 24

Average home value: $125,064

Annual expenditures: $39,627

Livability score: 71

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Worst place to retire: Caledonia

Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

Average home value: $292,132

Annual expenditures: $50,212

Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

Percentage of population over 65: 22.8

Average home value: $288,462

Annual expenditures: $46,562

Livability score: 85

undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Worst place to retire: Lander

Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

Average home value: $346,255

Annual expenditures: $50,316

Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Sheridan

Percentage of population over 65: 19.6

Average home value: $388,063

Annual expenditures: $50,785

Livability score: 83

Jordan Rosenfeld and Jake Arky contributed to the reporting for this article.

In order to find the worst places to spend your golden years and where to retire instead, GOBankingRates first found every city in each state that had both a population over 25,000 and a population of people 65 years and older over 16.8% (the national average) of the total population as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau. Once these cities were identified for each state, GOBankingRates scored them across the following factors: (1) population over 65 as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey; (2) percent of total population 65 years and older as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey; (3) the 2023 average single family residence Zillow home value index as sourced from Zillow’s housing data through February 2023; (4) annual expenditures for a person 65 and older using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2021 consumer expenditure survey, which was then factored out for each city using a cost of living index sourced from Sperling’s Best Places; and (5) a livability score out of 100 as sourced from AreaVibes. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lowest score being best. Once all scores were tabulated, the qualifying city with the highest overall score was deemed that state’s “worst place to spend your golden years” and the city with the lowest score was deemed “where to retire to instead”. For some states, the population requirement was lowered to have a better representation of desirable cities (20,000 for MS, NE, NH and OK; 15,000 for AR, GA, NM; 10,000 for DE; and 5,000 for ND and WY). Alaska and Vermont did not have enough cities to be included in the final list. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 17, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

