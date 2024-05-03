Advertisement
Canada markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,823.22
    +94.67 (+0.44%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,064.20
    +45.81 (+0.91%)
     

  • DOW

    38,225.66
    +322.37 (+0.85%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7338
    +0.0024 (+0.33%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.08
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,547.74
    +2,694.83 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,306.93
    +29.95 (+2.35%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,306.60
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,016.11
    +35.88 (+1.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4850
    -0.0860 (-1.88%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,910.25
    +260.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.79
    -0.89 (-6.06%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,232.53
    +60.38 (+0.74%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,236.07
    -37.98 (-0.10%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6796
    -0.0021 (-0.31%)
     
BREAKING:

STOCK FUTURES SURGE AFTER SOFT U.S. JOBS PRINT, SOLID APPLE RESULTS

Employers add 175,000 jobs in April; unemployment rate unexpectedly jumps to 3.9%

Workers on ScotRail to strike in dispute over role of guards

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
·1 min read

Workers on ScotRail are to strike in a dispute over the role of guards.

Around 100 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on services along the Barrhead and East Kilbride routes will stage a series of 48-hour weekend strikes from May 18, May 25 and June 1.

The union said it has concerns over the responsibilities of the conductor, including dispatch, opening and closing doors and their safety critical role.

ScotRail members voted overwhelmingly for strike action, with 76% voting Yes on a 79% turnout.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ScotRail members have spoken loud and clear – they will not allow the employer to dilute their roles and responsibilities as guards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our members play a vital safety role with dispatch of services and while the train is on the move.

“The Scottish Government, which has overall responsibility for ScotRail, needs to wake up to the reality that our members want to be treated as valuable assets on the railway and they will not back down until a negotiated settlement is reached.”