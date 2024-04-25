Woman inspired by $50 lottery win buys more tickets in Maryland. It paid off big time

A Maryland woman turned a $50 win on a scratch-off ticket into a $50,000 jackpot with some shrewd purchases, lottery officials said.

After feeling lucky while driving home from dinner, the woman stopped at a liquor store in Delmar to buy scratch-off tickets, the Maryland Lottery said in a Thursday, April 25, news release.

She won $50 on one ticket and used some of the money to buy three more tickets. The first two weren’t winners, but the third hit the grand prize in the “$50,000 Cash” game, lottery officials said.

“I scanned the ticket and the message said to bring (it) to the Lottery,” she told lottery officials. “I knew right away it was a $50,000 win, because the next prize down, I could cash right in the store.”

The woman called her husband, also driving home from dinner in a separate car, to let him know about the big win, the lottery said.

“She asked me what day I could take her to Baltimore (to claim her winnings),” he told officials.

The woman, a mother and grandmother, plans to put the money toward her mortgage.

The “$50,000 Cash” game has 74 more grand prizes to be won, lottery officials said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

