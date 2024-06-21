WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Fell 20% Despite Strong Revenue and Earnings Estimates

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the quarter the fund returned 5.77% (net), compared to a 7.58% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Despite a decline in many equity markets in January, they rebounded over the following two months, resulting in a robust 2024 first quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is a business process management (BPM) company. The one-month return of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was 3.51%, and its shares lost 21.93% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On June 20, 2024, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) stock closed at $52.77 per share with a market capitalization of $2.411 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Many of our Industrial positions provide necessary business-to-business operational services, highly technical components, automation & efficiency improvements, or essential infrastructure services. WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is a business process management company supplying data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. After a downtick in September earnings, WNS topped revenue and earnings estimates in the latest quarter. They signed eight new clients and expanded relationships with several current customers. Then in February, WNS was notified that a large customer will be terminating mid-2024. We learned this a health care services client and the pending close isn’t related to any dissatisfaction with WNS’ services. Rather, that client is moving these functions to a private vendor in which they invested a sizable stake. Nevertheless, WNS fell -20% on this development and we trimmed back the position."

