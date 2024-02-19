Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD) most popular amongst private equity firms who own 32%, insiders hold 21%

Key Insights

Windward's significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 6 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insider ownership in Windward is 21%

Every investor in Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 32% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Windward, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Windward

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Windward?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Windward already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Windward's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Windward. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Aleph Venture Capital with 16% of shares outstanding. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.8% of common stock, and Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited holds about 7.3% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Amiad Daniel is the owner of 7.1% of the company's shares.

Story continues

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Windward

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Windward Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just UK£100m, and insiders have UK£21m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 12% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 32% stake in Windward. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 12%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 3.6% of Windward. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Windward better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Windward .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.