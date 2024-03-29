Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.073

The board of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.073 per share on the 6th of June. This makes the dividend yield 7.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Wickes Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Wickes Group was paying out 92% of earnings, but a comparatively small 19% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 61.9%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 56% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Wickes Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from £0.042 total annually to £0.109. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 37% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Wickes Group Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Wickes Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Wickes Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Wickes Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Wickes Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

