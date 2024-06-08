Why We Like The Returns At CTS Eventim KGaA (ETR:EVD)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at CTS Eventim KGaA's (ETR:EVD) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CTS Eventim KGaA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = €398m ÷ (€3.3b - €2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Therefore, CTS Eventim KGaA has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Entertainment industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CTS Eventim KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for CTS Eventim KGaA .

What Can We Tell From CTS Eventim KGaA's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at CTS Eventim KGaA are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 31%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 81%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that CTS Eventim KGaA has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 61%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On CTS Eventim KGaA's ROCE

To sum it up, CTS Eventim KGaA has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

CTS Eventim KGaA does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CTS Eventim KGaA that you might be interested in.

