Why Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) the Best Stock in Obama’s Portfolio?

We recently compiled a list of the Obama Stock Portfolio: 10 Year Returns. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against the other stocks in former U.S. president Barack Obama's portfolio.

Former United States President Barack Obama took office during one of the worst recessions in U.S. history, yet the stock market reached new highs during his tenure. Stepping into office in 2009, the year after stocks plummeted nearly 40% amid the financial crisis of 2007-2008, Obama made a remarkably well-timed market prediction. On March 3, 2009, just days before the S&P 500 hit an intraday low of 666 and a closing low of 676.53, the then-president stated, "What you're now seeing is profit-and-earnings ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal if you've got a long-term perspective on it." By the time he left office on January 20, 2017, the S&P 500 had soared to 2,263.69, reflecting a gain of about 225% since his predictive remark.

The "Obama Years" coincided with rapid technological advancements that significantly impacted the stock market. Apple Inc.'s iPhone, introduced less than two years before he took office, exemplified this era of innovation. In addition, during Obama's presidency, billionaire Reed Hastings transformed Netflix Inc. from a DVD rental-by-mail company into a video-streaming giant, revolutionizing entertainment consumption. On the other hand, renewable energy, particularly solar energy, struggled during the president's tenure. Despite the administration's solar subsidies, investors were largely disappointed as those subsidies eventually faded. First Solar Inc., one of the largest U.S. solar equipment producers, saw its stock plummet by as much as 74% due to falling solar panel prices, making it the worst-performing S&P 500 stock of the Obama era.

How Did the Obamas Make Their Money?

From speaking at events worldwide to writing memoirs and signing a major production deal with Netflix, the Obamas have led a busy and highly lucrative life post-White House. Michelle Obama's first memoir, "Becoming," published in November 2018, became that year's No. 1 best-selling book. Her second book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," also achieved bestseller status. Similarly, Barack Obama's latest memoir, "A Promised Land," sold nearly 890,000 copies within 24 hours of its November 2020 release. These ventures, along with the six-figure pension that all former presidents receive, have significantly boosted the Obamas' net worth, which is at least $70 million according to the International Business Times. The New York Post, however, estimates their fortune to be much higher, at $135 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Barack Obama’s income isn’t limited to speaking fees and pensions. Like many other wealthy individuals, he has invested significantly in the stock market. So what does his portfolio look like? When he took office in 2009, Obama, like all presidents, was required to make financial disclosures by law. At that time, Obama held $200,000-$450,000 in the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares that tracks the S&P 500 index, according to a report by CBS News.

Our Methodology

These investments were selected from the top holdings of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares, one of Barack Obama's primary investments during his presidency, according to official disclosures. We have provided each stock's trailing 10-year returns to assess their performance over the decade. Data from approximately 919 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the fourth quarter of 2024 was also analyzed to determine the number of hedge funds holding stakes in each firm.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple, our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy picks 14 small and large-caps every quarter and it has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Note: The stocks are sorted in ascending order of their trailing 10-year returns.

A close-up of a colorful high-end graphics card being plugged in to a gaming computer.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 186

Trailing 10-Year Returns: 70.55%

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leading multinational technology company known for designing and selling GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) for various applications, including gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and professional uses. Additionally, NVIDIA provides chip systems for sectors such as vehicles, robotics, and other tools. It is one of the top stocks in the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s stock has continued its market-leading rally this year, pushing the AI chip leader's valuation past $3 trillion and increasing its influence within the S&P 500. Notably, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) alone accounts for 34.5% of the S&P 500’s market cap gains so far this year, according to Apollo Chief Economist Torsten Sløk. The stock has soared 173.78% year-to-date and is up more than 208.92% from a year ago, driven by the AI craze gripping Wall Street. The company’s quarterly earnings indicate that the demand for AI chips shows no signs of slowing.

Additionally, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s latest product announcements and plans unveiled at Computex demonstrate its robust growth potential. Analysts highlight the company's transition to a new AI architecture known as Rubin (R100) and its powerful H100 and Blackwell chips, which are seen as superior to competitors' offerings.

During the first quarter of this year, Insider Monkey’s research revealed that 186 out of the 919 hedge funds covered had invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Among these investors, Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners emerged as the largest shareholder with a $12.07 billion investment in the company.

Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“This quarter we entered two new positions, while exiting four positions. Our first new position was NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), which we bought early in the quarter. Nvidia is the market leader in designing and selling Graphics Processing Units (GPU), which has recently benefited from the insatiable demand of artificial intelligence (AI) models. The company currently captures 92% market share of data center GPUs and grew revenue, earnings and FCF an astounding 126%, 392%, and 610%, respectively, over the last year. While much of the focus is on Nvidia’s market cap reaching $2.3T, up 230% over the last year, the company’s valuation has actually come down over that period. As of 3/31/23, consensus was valuing the company at 61x forward EPS. This compares to today, where the company is being valued at 37x. While yes, we have never seen a company expand their market cap by so much so quickly, we have also never seen a company grow their fundamental earnings and cash generation so quickly (and which is actually expanding faster than valuation). While competitors are working to enter the GPU space, Nvidia has created a moat around their GPUs with their CUDA software offering. While we do expect the large cloud players to continue to move into the market, we think NVDA can continue to demand top market share. With leading edge technology, an increasing innovation cycle and strong cash generation, the company is well positioned for the increased adoption of accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) was a top performer in the quarter gaining 82.5% in the period. While the company has had an impressive run, gaining 242% over the last year, the valuation has been supported by the impressive growth in Revenue (126%), EPS (392%) and free cash flow (610%) over the last year. The company has solidified its position in the GPU space supported by its proprietary software CUDA. While we expect competition to increase, we think NVDA can continue to maintain top market share. With leading edge technology, an increasing innovation cycle and strong cash generation, the company is well positioned for the increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).”

Overall NVDA ranks 1st on our list of former U.S. president Barack Obama's portfolio stocks. You can visit Obama Stock Portfolio: 10 Year Returns to see the other stocks that are on hedge funds’ radar. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.