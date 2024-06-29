Why Did Analysts Give Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) a Moderate Buy Rating?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stands against the other cloud computing stocks. You can also check out the 10 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Under $10 here.

Cloud computing has changed the way we access and manage computing resources. The industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Market estimates suggest a jump from a size of $0.68 trillion in 2024 to a projected $1.44 trillion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This upward trend is expected to continue, with the market reaching a value of almost $2.5 trillion by 2032. These figures point towards a rising adoption and utilization of cloud solutions across various industries.

The growth in the industry is likely to be driven by a number of factors. One key factor is the growing recognition among large enterprises of the impact that cloud computing can have on their operations. In fact, an impressive 94% of companies across the globe have already adopted cloud computing solutions. This high rate of adoption is expected to have a remarkable economic impact, with forecasts showing that it could generate approximately $3 trillion in revenue by the year 2030.

Currently, North America and Europe are leading the way in cloud computing adoption, with Asia Pacific not far behind. North America holds the largest share of the global market at 41%. The region's early adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has played a key role in driving its cloud market growth.

Even with stricter regulations around data privacy and security, the European markets are also displaying consistent growth in cloud adoption. Countries like Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and Denmark are leading the way in cloud adoption within specific industries. This suggests that European businesses are increasingly recognizing the value of cloud solutions while navigating a regulatory landscape that prioritizes data protection.

The Asia Pacific region is also currently experiencing a rise in cloud computing adoption. The market size rose to an estimated $32.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to be a significant contributor to the global cloud computing market in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to a large-scale shift towards digital business models across various industries in the region. The need for cost-effective solutions has fueled cloud adoption among small and medium businesses (SMBs). Approximately 78% of SMBs are currently using cloud services, with 39% of these businesses spending up to $600,000 per year on public cloud services.

Our Methodology

To shortlist the best cloud computing stocks to buy now, we relied on Insider Monkey’s extensive database of 920 hedge funds as of Q1 2024. We picked the cloud computing stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 108

Beyond its legacy in creative software, Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has become a major player in cloud computing. Through strategic acquisitions in recent years, the company has expanded its platform and attracted a wider user base.

Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) delivered a powerful first quarter of fiscal year 2024, with an 11% year-over-year revenue increase to reach $5.18 billion. This impressive performance was accompanied by strong profitability, reflected in earnings per share of $4.48, higher than the expected $4.40.

The company’s stock carries a "Moderate Buy" analyst rating. The average 12-month price target for Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) sits at $611.9, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37% from the current price levels. Analysts' forecasts range from a high of $703 to a low of $450, indicating some variation in expectations but a generally positive outlook.

Here’s what Mar Vista Investment Partners, LLC said about Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in its Q1 2024 investor letter:

“Despite underperforming during the quarter, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) remains a powerful player in the creative professional market. We believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on two key trends: the ongoing shift towards digital commerce and the rise of generative AI. Adobe stands out as an early leader in generative AI, offering both standalone solutions like Firefly and integrated features within established products like Photoshop. This puts them ahead of the curve, attracting both creative professionals and marketing teams within corporations. As a result, Adobe is experiencing strong bookings growth in the mid-teens, which translates to healthy revenue, earnings, and cash flow. Based on these factors, we project continued intrinsic value growth for Adobe in the low-to-mid-teens range over our investment horizon.”

