Here’s Why Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Edged Forward by 3%

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was - 14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is an energy infrastructure company, that primarily focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. On March 27, 2024, Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) stock closed at $161.14 per share. One-month return of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) was 5.40%, and its shares gained 3.63% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) has a market capitalization of $37.818 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We often see the ebb and flow of the Energy sector tied to underlying commodity prices. In this area, we seek low-cost exploration & production companies with high-yielding acreage or specialized service providers. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) operates liquefied natural gas terminals in Louisiana and Texas. Third quarter results were solid with lower than anticipated levels of expected capital expenditures, and management maintained full year guidance. Its shares edged forward by 3% on this report."

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) was held by 64 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 58 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

