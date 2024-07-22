Why Is Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) the Best Undervalued Stock to Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Reddit. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against the other undervalued stocks. If interested, read our recent piece on the 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy for Under $20.

Retail investors often discuss their investments on platforms such as Reddit and have become a major market force in recent years. According to a report, inflows from retail investors in the stock market between 2014 and 2019 averaged around $200 million, with a peak of $730 million in 2015. The figure spiked to $1.2 billion in 2020, with daily flows reaching $1.48 billion in 2021. Over the next couple of years, the value of inflows hovered between $1-1.4 billion per day, driven by commission-free online trading platforms and stimulus payments from the government. The surge in investor inflows is also owed to the pandemic, during which low interest rates and bond purchases by the Federal Reserve pumped heavy money into the American financial system.

The year 2024 has already been a healthy year for the American stock market, driven by a strong performance by technology stocks. Tom Lee, the co-founder and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, is bullish on the ongoing fiscal year and anticipates the market to triple in size by the end of the decade.

The two major factors driving Lee's bullish projection were the global labor shortage and a surge in the population of millennials. He mentions how millennials are the largest generation shaping the economy and are set to inherit big as we approach the generational wealth transfer of at least $80 trillion. According to a report, by 2030, millennials will have five times more wealth compared to what they have today. Moreover, the past two incidents of global labor shortage led to major spikes in technology stocks, and Lee is expecting the same again this time. However, he also warns of risks that could undermine his positive outlook, including AI backfiring, global recession, and geopolitical instability.

This uncertainty about the stock market, coupled with stocks' volatility, makes it difficult for investors to ascertain the true value of the stock they want to invest in. American billionaire hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman, in May this year, discussed the current state of value investors and acknowledged that predicting the durability of a stock is far harder than building a financial model in the world of investment. Responding to a question about the use of AI to analyze stock investments and financial markets, Ackman stated that AI platforms might help in decision-making over the short run, but there is no guarantee that they would continue working over the long run.

Value investors purchase stocks they believe have a high value but their share prices do not reflect the stock's actual worth, aiming to benefit when the market corrects itself. If the correct stocks are picked, it can lead to hefty returns for the investors through share price performance. One way of picking out the right stocks is noticing what the hedge funds are doing. Insider Monkey regularly covers top hedge fund stocks across industries for each quarter, and you can keep up with the information by following our website and subscribing to our newsletter. One such example is the 10 Best Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Buy Now.

Methodology

We went through several threads on Reddit to identify the most talked about top undervalued stocks according to investors on the platform. After gathering a list of companies, we went through a stock screener to verify that these stocks were undervalued. Then we sorted and listed the stocks in ascending order of how frequently they were mentioned on Reddit for being undervalued. In cases where two or more stocks were level on the metric, we outranked one over the other based on hedge fund sentiment about the stocks in question. Insider Monkey's database of 920 hedge funds for Q1 2024 was used for that purpose.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A laptop and phone open to Google's services in an everyday setting.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investors on Reddit that consider the stock undervalued: 20

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of the world's most valuable and largest companies by revenue. It was formed in 2015 after a restructuring of Google, which made Alphabet Inc. the parent company of Google and its subsidiaries. It is the best undervalued stock to buy according to Reddit. Their opinion is backed by hedge fund sentiment as well, with 165 hedge funds bullish on the stock as of Q1, 2024. It took the company 15 years to record $100 billion in revenues, but only six years to jump from $100 billion to over $300 billion worth of annual revenue, driven by Google Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud, with rapid progress being observed in Gemini as well.

These services drove the company's strong performance during the first quarter of 2024 as well, in which Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) smashed earnings expectations, posting an EPS of $1.89 against forecasts of $1.51. There is consensus among all major rating firms on the stock’s Buy rating, with an average share price target of $191.24, an upside of 6.61% from its current level. There is optimism for the stock price appreciation as investor sentiment improves about the company's artificial-intelligence investments.

The quarterly results were received well by existing investors. Lakehouse Global Growth Fund stated the following regarding Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its April 2024 investor letter:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a strong quarterly result that came in well ahead of analysts’ expectations. Revenue grew 15.4% (16.0% constant currency) to $80.5 billion and operating income grew 46.0% to $25.5 billion. Revenue growth accelerated across Search, YouTube Ads, and Google Cloud, all whilst the company delivered its highest operating margin since 2021 – showing meaningful progress in the company’s efforts to durably re-work their cost structure. On the Generative AI front, management emphasised the company’s infrastructure advantages including 5th generation TPUs (chips developed by Google specifically for AI training and inference), high performance data centre architecture, and AI models that are 100x more efficient versus 18 months ago. Overall, we believe that Alphabet is well placed for the AI opportunity ahead and still has significant latent earnings power. When combined with a relatively undemanding valuation of 21x forward net profit and over $100 billion of cash on the balance sheet, it’s not hard to see why we remain positive on the range of outcomes in the years ahead.

The company expects its operating margins to further expand in 2024. Bank of America has also forecasted growth in its cash flows over the coming years, to be up from $69 billion in 2023 to $118 billion by 2026. That said, bears believe the stock faces significant threats from emerging trends such as gen AI chatbots, with some analysts including Gartner expecting a decline of 25% in traditional search engine use by 2026.

Overall GOOG ranks 1st on our list of the best undervalued stocks to buy according to Reddit. You can visit 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Reddit to see the other undervalued stocks that are on hedge funds’ radar. While we acknowledge the potential of GOOG as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than GOOG but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

