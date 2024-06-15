Why Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Could Be Worth Watching

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$330 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$249. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Align Technology's current trading price of US$256 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Align Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Align Technology?

Great news for investors – Align Technology is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $328.05, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Align Technology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Align Technology look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 77% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Align Technology. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ALGN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALGN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALGN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

