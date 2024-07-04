While individual investors own 42% of Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN), private companies are its largest shareholders with 43% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Lii Hen Industries Bhd indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

11% of Lii Hen Industries Bhd is held by insiders

Every investor in Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 42% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lii Hen Industries Bhd, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lii Hen Industries Bhd?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in Lii Hen Industries Bhd. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lii Hen Industries Bhd. The company's largest shareholder is Assets Muar Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 43%. Public Mutual Bhd. is the second largest shareholder owning 3.0% of common stock, and Siew Toh holds about 2.0% of the company stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Lii Hen Industries Bhd

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Lii Hen Industries Bhd. It has a market capitalization of just RM526m, and insiders have RM58m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 42% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 43%, of the Lii Hen Industries Bhd stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lii Hen Industries Bhd (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

