What's open on Easter 2024? Details on Walmart, Target, Starbucks, restaurants, stores

Easter has arrived and whether you're looking to do some last-minute shopping or grab a bite to eat, consumers will have plenty of shopping and dining options on Sunday.

Many national retailers, grocery stores and restaurant chains will be open on Easter Sunday, albeit some with reduced hours. A few companies, like Costco, Target and Aldi, will be closed.

This year, Easter falls on Sunday, March 31. The date the holiday is celebrated changes depending on the year because it is one of several "moveable feasts" in the liturgical year, according to the History Channel. Other examples include Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday.

The holiday is an important one for millions of people around the world who follow the Christian faith, as it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after a 40-day period known as Lent.

Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed on Sunday, March 31. It's best to check with your local store or restaurant online before leaving home, as hours and closures can vary by location.

Is Walmart open on Easter?

Walmart stores will be open regular hours on Easter, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Target open on Easter?

All Target stores will be closed on Sunday, March 31, a company spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY.

Are Costco or Sam's Club open on Easter?

No, both Costco and Sam's Club warehouses will be closed on Easter.

Are CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid open on Easter?

Many CVS stores will be open regular hours on Easter, however some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours. You can find your local CVS pharmacy using the company's store locator.

Walgreens will be open regular hours.

Rite Aid locations will be open regular hours.

Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on Easter?

Home Depot stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Lowe's stores will be closed.

Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, so hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours on Easter.

Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on Easter?

U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions and there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries on Sunday, March 31, the USPS confirmed to USA TODAY in an emailed statement. The agency did say that Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year, including Sundays.

UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will not be available on Easter. UPS Store locations may be closed, according the company's website., and FedEx Office hours will also be modified.

Some branches of national banks will be closed on Easter since it falls on a Sunday.

Branches of JPMorgan Chase that would typically be open on Sunday will be closed on Easter, the company told USA TODAY.

Wells Fargo has some branches that are open on Sundays and those branches will be open on Sunday, March 31, the company told USA TODAY. Customers can visit www.wellsfargo.com for real-time information on branch hours.

Bank of America financial centers are always closed on Sundays, even on non-holidays, so they will not be open on Easter, the company told USA TODAY.

All Capital One branch and café locations will be open regular hours on Good Friday and Easter except for three locations located in malls.

Restaurants open on Easter 2024

The follow restaurants are open on March 31. Hours are displayed for companies that provided them.

McDonald's

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Cracker Barrel

Wendy's

Golden Corral

Olive Garden

Longhorn Steakhouse: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Applebee's

Red Lobster

Buffalo Wild Wings

Texas Roadhouse

Fogo de Chão: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

IHOP

KFC

Bojangles

Subway

Taco Bell

Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on March 31, since it is a Sunday.

Grocery stores open on Easter 2024

Here's which grocery stores are open on Easter. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

Walmart

Most stores in the Kroger family of companies will be open on Sunday (Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug).

Trader Joe's

Food Lion

Whole Foods: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Wegman's

Meijer

Harris Teeter

Sprouts

A majority of Albertson's banner stores will be open on Easter (Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb).

Here's which grocery stores will be closed on March 31.

Costco

Sam's Club

Target

Aldi

Publix

H-E-B

Retail stores open on Easter 2024

Stores listed below will be open on March 31. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

Home Depot: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware

Bass Pro Shops: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabela's: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IKEA

PetCo

PetSmart: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

H&M

Big Lots

Tractor Supply Co.: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following retail stores are closed on March 31.

Target

TJ Maxx

Marshall's

HomeGoods

Lowe's

Macy's

Kohl's

