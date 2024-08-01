Wendy's (WEN) Reports Disappointing Q2 Results and Lowers FY24 Guidance

Yahoo Finance Video

With the Federal Reserve's recent decision over keeping interest rates the same paired with the latest jobless claims data, it's now up for debate again whether Fed officials will initiate a rate cutting cycle at the September FOMC meeting. Wall Street Journal chief economics correspondent Nick Timiraos joins Market Domination to give insight into the Fed's recent decision and how it will affect the trajectory of the US labor market. When asked about how the Fed is viewing the labor market conditions, Timiraos states: "Well, I think the issue right now on the committee is really one where I think the hawks, people who have been reluctant to entertain cutting,... there's a question to ask right now which is where are upside inflation risks going to come from in an economy where the view, the vacancy, the unemployed worker ratio, is falling to where it was before the pandemic. You have hiring rates down, layoff rates are low, so turnover is low. To the extent, you're worried that people are going to bid up wages by changing jobs, that doesn't seem to be happening." He continues by stating the Fed views the risks as "more balanced" in its dual mandate encompassing its 2% inflation target and US employment. But I do think the market is looking at it, saying, 'well, we see downside risks much more on the employment side than we see upside risks on the inflation side, and they're putting their money to play accordingly.'" For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino