A Warren Buffett autograph across a sheet of uncut dollar bills just sold for $20,740

Warren Buffett's autograph across an uncut sheet of dollar bills just sold for $20,740.

The auction was held by Goldin, a collectibles marketplace, with the winning bid coming in at $17,000 plus a buyer's premium of $3,740. The auction ended on Saturday.

Goldin said the autograph of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO was the most bid on item in its March Pop Culture Elite Auction, receiving a total of 51 bids.

The description of the item reads:

"Presented is an uncut $1 bill sheet signed by American businessman Warren Buffett. Buffett has penned his following signature in black market across the face of the sheet. The sheet comes with an LOA from JSA for signature."

The uncut sheet of dollar bills includes eight Series 1995 dollar bills, with a "K" letter marking indicating that the dollar bills originated from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

This isn't the first time Warren Buffett's signature on US currency has hit the auction block. In 2015, a $100 bill signed by Buffett sold for $1,477.

Buffett's popularity has never been higher. The 93-year-old investor is the 10th richest person in the world with a fortune worth $133 billion.

Nearly all of Buffett's fortune is derived from his 37.9% ownership stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class A stock, which currently trades for just over $609,000 per share.

