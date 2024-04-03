Walmart May Owe You Money Thanks to a $45 Million Class Action Lawsuit

Here's how much you can get.

FYI, Walmart may owe you money.

In February, Walmart agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit filed in Florida that alleged the chain had charged customers more than it should have for weighted goods — including packed poultry, pork, and seafood — and bagged citrus items — including oranges, tangerines, and grapefruits — between October 19, 2018 to January 19, 2024. In total, Walmart will pay out $45 million as part of the settlement, and you may be eligible for a piece of that pie.

According to Fast Company, anyone who purchased weighted goods or bagged citrus at a Walmart store between the dates above is eligible for part of the settlement. As for how much you'll get, it's totally dependent on how many weighted goods and bags of citrus you bought and if you still have the receipts. Even if you don't have receipts you can attest to the fact that you did purchase the goods. For example, if you attest to buying up to 50 items, you'll net you $10. If you attest to purchasing between 51 and 75 items, you'll get $15, and if you attest to purchasing up to 100 items, you'll get 20. You can attest to buying more than 101 items, which will get you $25 back.

And if you do have receipts you can receive “2% of the total cost of the substantiated Weighted Goods and Bagged Citrus Purchased,” according to the settlement. The maximum payout customers are eligible for is $500.

Think you've got a case? You have until June 5, 2024 to file your claim, which you can do here, or mail in a claim form. Some customers also received an email with a "Notice ID" and a "Confirmation Code," which they can enter on the site. However, if you didn't get a notice that's OK too; you can still use the same website to submit a claim. The website also has a detailed list of all the weighted items eligible for a claim, so click here to go through each item and see if you're owed a little refund.

One important caveat is that there is a Final Approval Hearing on the settlement on June 12, 2024, which will decide the fate of the settlement. As the settlement's website noted, "there may be appeals which may delay the conclusion of the case. It is always uncertain whether these appeals can be resolved and resolving them can take time." But, if by small chance there is no appeal, your "settlement benefit will be processed promptly."

