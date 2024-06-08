The Walmart heirs have added more than $53 billion to their combined net worth this year — second only to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Rob, Alice, and Jim Walton at a Walmart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

The heirs to Walmart founder Sam Walton have added $53.7 billion to their combined wealth this year.

Only Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has seen a larger increase in his net worth on Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

The Walton family fortune surged as Walmart's share price rallied to all-time highs this week.

It's no secret that Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has had an explosive year so far when it comes to his personal net worth.

Huang has more than doubled his fortune since January, adding more than $62 billion as the chipmaker's stock is up 40% year-to-date.

And while Mark Zuckerberg saw the second-highest growth in individual wealth in 2024, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, the combined gains seen by the Walmart heirs outpaced the Meta CEO.

As of Thursday, Walmart founder Sam Walton's three children and grandson have added a combined $53.7 billion to their wealth this year as Walmart's stock rallied to record highs. The family controls about 45% of Walmart's shares.

While Rob, Alice, and Jim Walton are worth roughly $87 billion apiece, the younger Lukas is worth $31.1 billion, putting their family's fortune at more than $293 billion — far above the individual wealth of Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, or Elon Musk.

Rob Walton, the eldest son, first joined Walmart with his father in 1969 and retired this week after more than 40 years on the company's board of directors.

37-year-old Lukas Walton, whose father John Walton died in 2005, is the wealthiest person in Illinois and spends much of his time and money working on environmental issues.

