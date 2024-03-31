Is Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Potentially Undervalued?

While Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 16% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Vivid Seats’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Vivid Seats

Is Vivid Seats Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Vivid Seats is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Vivid Seats’s ratio of 10.76x is below its peer average of 18.77x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Entertainment industry. However, given that Vivid Seats’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Vivid Seats?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Vivid Seats' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 85%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SEAT is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SEAT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SEAT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about Vivid Seats as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Vivid Seats has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Vivid Seats, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.