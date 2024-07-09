Vanuatu prime minister visits Huawei, views policing technology

Vanuatu Prime Minister Tabimasmas addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.

(Reuters) - Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai visited technology company Huawei in Shenzhen and viewed surveillance technology used to enhance policing and reduce criminal activity, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Salwai is visiting China before travelling to a Pacific Island leaders meeting in Japan next week.

China is Vanuatu's largest external creditor and a major infrastructure provider. Vanuatu's biggest aid donor and policing partner Australia has expressed concern at China's security ambitions in the Pacific Islands region after Beijing struck a policing equipment deal with Vanuatu last year and a security pact with Solomon Islands.

Huawei provided digital systems to cities like Port Vila, the Vanuatu capital, to "reduce criminal activity", a Vanuatu government statement posted to social media said.

The police surveillance system required a data centre in Vanuatu, it added. It was not clear if the Huawei police surveillance system was already in use in Port Vila, or was being considered.

A spokesman from the Vanuatu prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vanuatu has a population of around 300,000 across an archipelago, with some 50,000 living in the capital Port Vila.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Michael Perry)