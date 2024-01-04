This Valentine's Day, let Sweethearts 'Situationship Boxes' have the awkward conversations

For those relationships where you're not quite sure where you stand, there's now a candy for that.

Spangler, the maker of the iconic Sweethearts conversation hearts candy, is releasing "Situationship Boxes" ahead of Valentine's Day. The candy, which is specially misprinted with blurry, hard-to-read messages, will be available to purchase at SweetheartsCandies.com starting Monday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. ET.

What is a situationship?

A situationship is defined by Oxford Languages as a "romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established." The term made the Oxford University Press' short list for Word of the Year 2023, although it was beat out by "rizz," the winner.

"Singles are taking 'situationships' to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them," Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler, said in a release. "The printing on Sweethearts isn't always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture."

Sweethearts went on a break in 2019

Spangler acquired the rights to Sweethearts in 2018 after Necco, the brand that made the original candy declared bankruptcy. Typically a Valentine's Day candy, they were unavailable in 2019, then returned again in 2020 with original flavors, although some hearts were missing phrases due to damages to the candy's printing equipment.

Situationship Boxes are limited edition, available only while supplies last.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sweethearts 'Situationship Boxes' arrive for Valentine's Day