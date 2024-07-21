US transportation chief speaks with Delta CEO on flight cancellations

Delta Air Lines planes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th weekend in Queens, New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke on Sunday with the CEO of Delta Air Lines, following the carrier's cancellation of thousands of flights since Friday due to a widespread IT-systems outage and as it continued to try to restore operations, a department official told Reuters.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told customers on Sunday that the carrier had canceled 3,500 flights through Saturday. Flightaware said Delta on Sunday had canceled another 899 flights -- or 24% of its schedule. Buttigieg during the call reminded Bastian of the airline's responsibilities to customers and the department's enforcement role, the official added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)