US stocks extend rally to close at fresh records ahead of mega-cap earnings
US stocks closed at fresh record highs as investors gear up for Q4 mega-cap tech earnings.
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are set to release earnings this week.
A Fed interest rate decision and the January jobs report will cap off the week.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all closed at fresh record highs on Monday as investors gear up for mega-cap tech earnings.
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms, cumulatively representing nearly $10 trillion in market value, are set to report their fourth-quarter earnings results this week, and the results could set the tone of the stock market for weeks to come.
So far, 25% of S&P 500 companies have reported their fourth-quarter earnings results, with 71% of those companies beating profit estimates by a median of 7% and 68% of those companies beating revenue estimates by a median of 2%, according to data from Fundstrat.
On Wednesday, investors will be squarely focused on the Federal Reserve's meeting which will include an interest rate decision followed by a press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Current market expectations are for the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged. Investors will have to navigate a January jobs report on Friday to cap off the week.
Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Monday:
S&P 500: 4,927.93, up 0.76%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 38,333.45, up 0.59% (+224.02 points)
Nasdaq Composite: 15,628.04, up 1.12%
Here's what else happened today:
Elon Musk's net worth has declined by $30 billion so far this year to just under $200 billion amid a 26% decline in Tesla stock.
The collapse of China Evergrande, the massively indebted Chinese real estate company, has begun with a Hong Kong court ordering the firm to liquidate.
Consumer sentiment towards the US economy has taken a big swing upwards, all thanks to falling gas prices and a booming stock market.
BlackRock double-upgraded its view on US stocks to "overweight" from "underweight" on the promise of a soft landing in the economy.
Goldman Sachs said it still expects the Fed to cut interest rates in March and warned that weakness in the labor market could materialize quickly.
The average US homebuyer has gained $40,000 in buying power in the last 3 months as mortgage rates cool.
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.32% to $76.98 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 1.23% to $82.52 a barrel.
Gold climbed 0.71% to $2,031.60 per ounce.
The 10-year Treasury yield dropped seven basis points to 4.07%.
Bitcoin jumped 2.55% to $43,101.
Read the original article on Business Insider