Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

Although minimum wage is not nearly as low as it used to be, America still has a long way to go when it comes to compensating its workers. The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25, a number that has stayed the same since 2009.

I’m a Financial Advisor: These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

But even with no recent changes from the federal government, things appear to be moving in the right direction. In July 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, which could increase the incomes of 17 million to 27 million minimum wage workers, according to Bloomberg.

In the meantime, many states and localities are taking it upon themselves to increase their minimum wages. However, due to inflation and the rising cost of living, it might not be enough to sustain workers. Take a look at how minimum wage has dramatically morphed throughout the years.

iraua / Shutterstock.com

1938

U.S. minimum wage: $0.25

In 2020 dollars: $4.54

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Yulia Grigoryeva / Shutterstock.com

1939

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $5.53

Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary

Kondor83 / Shutterstock.com

1940

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $5.57

PointImages / Shutterstock.com

1941

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $5.49

AndreyPopov / istockphoto.com

1942

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $4.93

antoniotruzzi / istockphoto.com

1943

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $4.58

1944

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $4.45

1945

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $5.80

1946

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $5.67

1947

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $4.80

1948

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $4.35

1949

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $4.30

1950

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $8.23

1951

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.62

1952

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.30

1953

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.27

Story continues

1954

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.19

1955

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.25

1956

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $9.63

1957

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $9.35

1958

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $9.02

1959

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $8.90

1960

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $8.80

1961

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

In 2020 dollars: $9.96

1962

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

In 2020 dollars: $9.89

1963

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2020 dollars: $10.61

1964

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2020 dollars: $10.44

1965

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2020 dollars: $10.34

1966

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2020 dollars: $10.14

1967

U.S. minimum wage: $1.40

In 2020 dollars: $10.98

1968

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $12.10

1969

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $11.59

1970

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $10.92

1971

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $10.37

1972

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $10.04

1973

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $9.69

1974

U.S. minimum wage: $2

In 2020 dollars: $11.07

1975

U.S. minimum wage: $2.10

In 2020 dollars: $10.40

1976

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

In 2020 dollars: $10.67

1977

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

In 2020 dollars: $10.14

1978

U.S. minimum wage: $2.65

In 2020 dollars: $10.94

1979

U.S. minimum wage: $2.90

In 2020 dollars: $10.95

1980

U.S. minimum wage: $3.10

In 2020 dollars: $10.28

1981

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $9.93

1982

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $9.16

1983

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $8.84

1984

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $8.48

1985

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $8.19

1986

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $7.89

1987

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $7.77

1988

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $7.47

1989

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $7.14

1990

U.S. minimum wage: $3.80

In 2020 dollars: $7.69

1991

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.15

1992

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.94

1993

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.69

1994

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.50

1995

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.29

1996

U.S. minimum wage: $4.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.94

1997

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $8.35

1998

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $8.22

1999

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $8.09

2000

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.87

2001

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.59

2002

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.50

2003

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.31

2004

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.17

2005

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $6.97

2006

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $6.70

2007

U.S. minimum wage: $5.85

In 2020 dollars: $7.46

2008

U.S. minimum wage: $6.55

In 2020 dollars: $8.01

2009

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.86

2010

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.63

2011

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.49

2012

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.25

2013

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.12

2014

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8

2015

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8

2016

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.89

2017

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.70

2018

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.55

2019

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.43

2020

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.25

2021

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

2022

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya and Amen Oyiboke-Osifo contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born