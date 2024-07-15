Advertisement
US judge sets quick schedule to consider family objections to Boeing plea deal

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday set a fast schedule to consider the objections of relatives of those killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes to the Justice Department's plea deal with Boeing.

The planemaker on July 7 agreed in principle to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge and pay a fine of $243.6 million. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas said after the Justice Department files the plea agreement, relatives of those killed will have a week to file objections and then the government and Boeing will have two weeks to respond.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)