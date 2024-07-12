US Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In July 2024

As the U.S. stock market experiences a robust recovery, with major indices like the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new highs, investors are keenly watching for opportunities that align with current economic optimism. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling, as significant insider stakes often signal confidence in the company's future prospects from those who know it best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) 25.9% 21.3% PDD Holdings (NasdaqGS:PDD) 32.1% 23.3% Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) 12% 31.4% Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT) 26% 22.1% Duolingo (NasdaqGS:DUOL) 15% 48.1% Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) 14.3% 40.1% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 14.7% 60.9% Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) 29.2% 23.6% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 74.3% BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 22.9% 94.7%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mama's Creations, Inc., a company engaged in manufacturing and marketing fresh deli-prepared foods mainly in the United States, has a market capitalization of approximately $261.59 million.

Operations: The primary revenue segment for the company is food processing, generating $110.00 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 11.5% p.a.

Mama's Creations, recently added to multiple Russell Indexes, has demonstrated robust growth with a 60.7% increase in earnings over the past year and sales rising from US$93.19 million to US$103.28 million. Despite a recent dip in quarterly net income and EPS, annual figures show significant improvement. The company is expected to outpace the market with forecasted annual revenue growth at 11.5% and earnings growth at 31.23%. However, shareholder dilution has occurred over the past year, impacting value perceptions despite trading well below estimated fair value.

NasdaqCM:MAMA Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform in the People's Republic of China, with a market capitalization of approximately $8.36 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its internet information services, totaling CN¥6.38 billion.

Insider Ownership: 16.1%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 18.9% p.a.

Kanzhun, despite trading 41.8% below its estimated fair value, shows promising growth with earnings expected to increase significantly over the next three years. Annual profit is projected to outpace the US market average, with a robust 23.4% growth per year against a market trend of 14.8%. However, concerns arise as shareholder dilution occurred last year and return on equity is forecasted to be low at 18.5% in three years. Recent board changes and solid quarterly performance indicate active management and operational momentum.

NasdaqGS:BZ Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Transocean Ltd. operates globally, offering offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells, with a market capitalization of approximately $4.52 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through the provision of contract drilling services, amounting to $2.95 billion.

Insider Ownership: 10.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 13.6% p.a.

Transocean, recently added to multiple Russell indexes, is poised for notable growth with expected profitability within three years. Despite a forecasted revenue growth of 13.6% per year—surpassing the US market average—its return on equity remains low at 2.2%. The company's earnings have increased by 16.4% annually over the past five years, and it trades at a substantial discount of 65.3% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation despite recent shareholder dilution and extensive capital raising activities through shelf registrations and private placements.

NYSE:RIG Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Taking Advantage

