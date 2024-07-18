Upslope Capital Management Sold Ball Corp (BALL) in Q2

Upslope Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its second-quarter 2024 investor letter. The firm had a promising start in Q2 but ended with difficulties. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. There was macro and geopolitical uncertainty, and markets were expensive. These have usually been in favor of Upslope’s strategy. The fund returned -2.6% (net) in Q2 compared to -3.5 % and +1.7% for the S&P Midcap 400 ETF (MDY) and HFRX Equity Hedge Index, respectively. YTD, the fund’s return was +2.8% (net) compared to +6.1% and +5.1% returns, respectively, for the indexes. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

Upslope Capital Management highlighted stocks like Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) is an aluminum packaging products supplier for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries. The one-month return of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) was 2.47%, and its shares gained 7.82% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On July 17, 2024, Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) stock closed at $61.92 per share with a market capitalization of $19.219 billion.

Upslope Capital Management stated the following regarding Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"The Fund exited Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) (BALL, leading beverage can producer), Tecan (TECN-SWX, lab automation and liquid handling) and CACI International (CACI, defense/government IT contractor). Each of the three sales was for a different reason. For Ball, it was due to partial thesis realization and disappointment with management’s recent investor day communication (in particular, the flippant discussion about the company’s storied EVA/ROIC framework)."

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) at the end of the first quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter. In the first quarter 2024, Ball Corporation's (NYSE:BALL) comparable diluted earnings per share was $0.68 compared to $0.69 in Q1 2023. While we acknowledge the potential of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

