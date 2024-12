The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 30 Cities

photoquest7 / Getty Images

The gap between the middle and upper classes appears to be shrinking.

A surprising 51% of Americans made up the middle class as of 2023. If that seems high, however, 61% of Americans identified as middle class in 1971, so that figure has dropped significantly amid the rising cost of living. Perhaps it’s because of considerable income disparity across the country’s most popular cities.

Check Out: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

For You: Suze Orman Says You Need To Do This With Your Money Before the New Year

There has also been a shift for the lower- and upper-income tiers. While the middle class has shrunk, the number of adults in the upper-income tier has increased from 14% in 1971 to 21% in 2021, according to Pew. But so has the number in the lower-income tier, which increased from 25% to 29%.

This could be the case for certain cities’ growth, especially ones fueled by rising industries, based on current economic trends. And it seems the upper class might congregate on the West Coast, and largely in California.

GOBankingRates looked at all United States cities with above 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Surveys conducted by the United States Census Bureau, to find the 30 cities where the upper class has taken over, and what the five-year percent change in households was. All data was compiled on and up to date as of Feb. 13, 2024.

More than half of America’s richest cities are in California, with 17 of the locales on this study’s list from the Golden State. Other states with more than one city represented included well-known cities in Oregon and Colorado. Others like Nevada, Virginia, Idaho Texas and Arizona had one city each.

Check out which cities are being priced out.

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Lewisville, Texas

Total households in 2022 : 48,725

Upper-class households in 2017 : 8.8%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 20.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 136.36%

Explore More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Read Next: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

©Shutterstock.com

Bend, Oregon

Total households in 2022 : 42,151

Upper-class households in 2017 : 10.2%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 24.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 136.27%

Find Out: Suze Orman Says You Need To Do This With Your Money Before the New Year

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Ana, California

Total households in 2022 : 77,553

Upper-class households in 2017 : 9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 21.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 135.56%

Bandersnatch / Shutterstock.com

Hillsboro, Oregon

Total households in 2022 : 40,633

Upper-class households in 2017 : 13%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 27.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 111.54%