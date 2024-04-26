Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance ...

Net Income: $20.3 million for Q1 2024.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.69 for Q1 2024.

Net Interest Margin (NIM): Reported at 2.88%, increased by 4 basis points from previous quarter.

Loan Growth: Increased by $11.9 million in Q1 2024.

Deposit Growth: Increased by $29.6 million in Q1 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses: $1.4 million for Q1 2024.

Non-Interest Income: Increased by $5.9 million or 30.1% compared to Q1 2023.

Non-Interest Expense: Increased by $545,000 or 1.1% compared to Q1 2023.

Stock Buybacks: 315,507 shares repurchased in Q1 2024.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some insights on the commercial real estate exposure, particularly in the Philadelphia market, and any significant office exposures? A: Mike Keim, COO of Univest Financial Corp, noted that while the commercial real estate market remains robust, the company has limited exposure to large-scale office holdings in Philadelphia. Most of their commercial real estate activities are in luxury townhomes, with significant reductions in exposure already achieved in the first quarter. The company's office loan portfolio is primarily suburban, with average loan sizes under $2 million and minimal upcoming maturities.

Q: Could you discuss the Net Interest Margin (NIM) outlook and the expected peak deposit costs for this year? A: Brian Richardson, CFO of Univest Financial Corp, explained that NIM showed signs of stabilization in the first quarter and is expected to remain flat in the second quarter around 2.90%. The NIM is anticipated to gradually increase in subsequent quarters. Deposit cost growth has slowed, and levels are expected to stabilize throughout the year.

Q: What is the company's strategy regarding stock repurchases for the remainder of the year? A: Brian Richardson mentioned that Univest plans to continue active stock repurchases. The strategy is to use organically generated capital not needed for loan growth to fund these buybacks, indicating a continued focus on enhancing shareholder value through repurchases.

Q: How is the company managing its loan portfolio in light of current economic conditions? A: Jeff Schweitzer, CEO of Univest Financial Corp, highlighted that the company remains cautious but optimistic. They have seen stabilization in the first half of the year and expect improvements in margins as the year progresses. The economic environment is still favorable, and the company anticipates increased activity and a successful year ahead.

Q: What are the current trends in loan growth and deposit accumulation? A: Brian Richardson reported modest loan growth of $11.9 million and a deposit increase of $29.6 million in the first quarter. These figures reflect a cautious but stable market environment, with the company maintaining disciplined pricing and focusing on relationship customers.

Q: Can you comment on the performance of non-interest income and expense management strategies? A: Non-interest income rose significantly, driven by gains on the sale of mortgage servicing rights and increases in various commission and fee incomes. Non-interest expenses saw a modest increase, reflecting effective expense management strategies. The company's diversified business model continues to benefit its financial performance.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

