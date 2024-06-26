Universal UK resort to open 365 days a year

Universal published its findings on the economic impact the UK resort could have [Universal Studios]

A new Universal Studios theme park in the UK could open 365 days a year.

Universal Destinations and Experiences confirmed to the BBC it planned to open all year round after it bought a 476-acre site in Kempston Hardwick, near Bedford.

A new report highlighted the construction would create a total of 20,000 jobs and, while operational, the resort would generate nearly £50bn for the UK.

The US-based company also recently undertook a period of public engagement to determine if it could proceed with its plans.

The Economic Impact Assessment was commissioned by the company to determine the resort's financial impact on the UK.

It revealed that the net economic contribution of the potential project was forecast to be £35.1bn during construction and the first 20 years.

It was also estimated generating up to £14.1bn in net additional tax returns for the HM Treasury over the same period.

As well as 20,000 jobs created during construction, the resort could initially create 8,000 new jobs once operational.

The company said it expected this to rise over time and it was committed to paying the living wage.

It believed the resort "would be amongst the high-attended attractions in the UK, bringing millions of incremental international visitors".

A four-week public engagement was held in May where almost 1,500 people were spoken to in person along with an engagement survey that had over 6,000 responses.

Universal said it was working on continued due diligence to determine whether it would continue with the project.

