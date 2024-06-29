Unavoidable Expenses in 5 of America’s Dreamiest Locations

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dreamy, sought-after destinations mean more expensive home prices, property taxes and a higher cost of living. If you’re considering a move to one of these coveted American destinations, the following expenses are inevitable — but could be well worth it to live there.

Read Next: In Less Than a Year, You Might Not Be Able To Afford To Live in These 6 US Housing Markets

Check Out: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

Naples, Florida

Naples is a playground for the wealthy featuring sugar sand beaches, sun-kissed shores, abundant restaurants and tropical weather. In fact, all of Collier County, where Naples is located, can be expensive. To live well in the city of Naples, a family should earn a minimum of $200,000, according to BestPlaces. If you’re single, you might be able to make it on an annual income of $62,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life can get tricky if you’re still working, since nearly 60% of employees in Collier County earn under $45,000 and 35% of workers earn below $35,000 annually, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Occupational Employment Statistics, and Wages.

Be Aware: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Boise, Idaho

From art gallery and museum tours to hiking in the Foothills, Boise is brimming with activity, a buzzing downtown and scenic landscapes, so it’s no surprise that many newcomers want to move there. However, prices in the area are rising.

The median housing price is $530,000 and you’ll pay an average of around $316 per square foot — up 12.5% from last year. Although utility costs and unemployment are lower than the average, transportation costs are high, and the cost of living is at an index of 106, 100 being the average in a study of 100 cities, reported the Idaho Statesman.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Rising over 14,000 feet, Pikes Peak is the backdrop for Colorado Springs and the inspiration for the song “America the Beautiful.” In this destination, you’ll find a small-town vibe wrapped in natural splendor and urban comforts.

Story continues

The median housing price is $440,500, up more than 30%. Are you thinking of renting? You’ll pay around $1,600 for a two-bedroom apartment, which is 11.2% higher than the national average but 3.8% less expensive than the average statewide rental price of $1,650. Household goods, including groceries and clothing, are 10% higher in Colorado Springs, according to BestPlaces.

Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville draws newcomers from around the country to its plentiful restaurants, shops, museums and galleries, and outdoor recreation surrounded by natural beauty.

Food prices are 1% less in Greenville than the national average, but one can’t avoid housing costs that are 6.1% more than the national average, with median costs of close to $400,000.

Buying a home in Greenville costs 38% more than average home prices in the state, which cost about $260,000. Renting a two-bedroom apartment in Greenville is 5.1% higher than the average home rental price in South Carolina.

If you want to live in the best Greenville neighborhoods, such as West Greenville, you’ll pay over $1 million. The median home price there is $1,250,440, and you’ll pay $534 per square foot. A 3,500 square foot home for a large family costs $1,830,500.

Charlotte, North Carolina

The cost of living in Charlotte is 2% higher than the rest of the state but 3% less than the national average. However, food and clothing cost 3% more. Housing in Charlotte is 11% lower than the national average.

Residents pay 11% more for healthcare services, such as doctor visits, and 3% more for groceries, clothing and entertainment, which can add up fast.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Unavoidable Expenses in 5 of America’s Dreamiest Locations